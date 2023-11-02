Advertisement
No winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot

Nov 2, 2023 08:02 By radiokerrynews
No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot of €3.7 million.

The winning numbers were 7, 8, 9, 26, 36, and 42; the bonus number was 37.

Saturday’s jackpot is heading for €4.2 million.

