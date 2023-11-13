No major difficulties reported in Kerry following red weather warning

No major difficulties have been reported in Kerry to date following last night status red weather warning.

Schools and pre schools in Kerry as in other counties under red and orange warning are being advised to remain closed until 10am.

Kerry College has advised that its schools and campuses will not open until 10am.

Bus Eireann School Transport services will not operate this morning and intending passengers on any Bus Eireann services should check for updates on www.buseireann.ie.

The ESB power check app is not currently reporting any power outages in Kerry.

A tree is reported to be blocking part of the road between Tarbert and Ballylongford and a small tree is on the road past five mile Bridge on the Molls gap Rd, on a bend, with 1 lane blocked.

Gardai around the county are continuing to advise motorists to drive with caution in all areas.

Kerry Airport services are operating as normal.

KCC says civic amenity and recycling sites will not open until 10am. They say there are reports of debris and trees branches on several routes and crews will respond.

The Status Orange wind warning for Kerry remains in place until 10am and the Status Yellow Rain and wind warning until 3pm.