No intensive care or general beds available at University Hospital Kerry

Aug 27, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
There are currently no intensive care or general beds available at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update.

These figures cover up to 8pm yesterday (Friday, August 26th).

The figures show that no ICU beds or general beds are currently available at the Tralee-based hospital.

There are currently four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in UHK.

There’s also one suspected case of the virus at the hospital.

Meanwhile, figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show 169 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

These figures cover from March 1st, 2020 to August 20th this year and show that Kerry has the third lowest mortality rate nationwide; it stands at 114.4 per 100,000 population.

Just Sligo and Galway have mortality rates lower than Kerry; Sligo’s rate stands at 88.5 per 100,000, while Galway’s is 101.5.

