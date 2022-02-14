There are currently no intensive care beds available at University Hospital Kerry.

That's according to figures released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update and cover up to 8pm yesterday (Sunday, February 13th).

The figures show there are twenty confirmed cases of COVID-19 in UHK; two patients are being treated in ICU.

There are just three general beds available in UHK, according to this data.

Meanwhile, figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show 112 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

These figures cover from March 1st, 2020 to February 8th 2022.

Kerry has the third lowest mortality rate nationwide; it stands at 75.8 per 100,000 population.

Sligo has the lowest at 70.2 and Galway's rate is also lower than Kerry's at 72.5 per 100,00 population.