No injuries from large fire in Cahersiveen overnight

Jul 31, 2022 12:07 By radiokerrynews
No injuries have been reported following a large fire in Cahersiveen overnight.

The fire occurred at a takeaway on New Market Street in the town, which is currently hosting the annual Festival of Music and Arts, at approximately 1:50 this morning.

Gardaí and four units of the Kerry Fire Service attended the blaze.

Gardaí say the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, which was brought under control by local fire services.

Enquiries are ongoing, but it’s believed that no foul play is suspected and the fire may have been accidental.

