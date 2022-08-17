 No IDA in-person visits to Kerry for first quarter of '22

The IDA made no in-person visits to Kerry during the first three months of this year.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar released the information following a question from Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly.

The IDA, which is charged with attracting foreign direct investment to Ireland, made 10 virtual site visits to Kerry during this time.

Advertisement

The Tánaiste told Deputy Daly that severe restrictions on international travel over the last two years have hampered the ability to hold in-person site visits.

Eleven counties had in-person visits from the IDA during the first quarter of the year – Dublin had the highest number at 11, while Laois, Mayo and Offaly had the fewest with one visit each.

https://www.kildarestreet.com/wrans/?id=2022-07-12a.394&s=PA+DALY+IDA#g395.q