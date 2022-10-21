No ICU beds available at University Hospital Kerry

There are currently no intensive care unit beds available at University Hospital Kerry.
That’s according to the latest figures released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update, which cover up to 8pm yesterday (October 20th).
The HSE figures show there are 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at UHK and there are also two suspected cases.
There are currently just two general beds available at the Tralee-based hospital, however, there are no ICU beds available, based on these figures.
Meanwhile, 178 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre cover from March 1st, 2020 to October 15th this year.
Kerry has the third lowest mortality rate nationwide; it stands at 120.5 per 100,000 population.
Galway and Sligo both have lower mortality rates at 110.4 and 93.1 per 100,000 population respectively.