No general beds currently available at UHK

There are currently no general beds available at University Hospital Kerry.
That’s according to the latest figures released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update; they cover up to 8pm yesterday (May 4th).
The HSE figures show there are 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at UHK and there are also three suspected cases.
There are currently no general beds available at the Tralee-based hospital, however, there are two ICU beds available.
Meanwhile, 149 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre cover from March 1st, 2020 to April 30th this year.
Kerry has the fourth lowest mortality rate nationwide; it stands at 100.9 per 100,000 population.