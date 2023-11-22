Advertisement
No funding to progress Killarney walking route

Nov 22, 2023 17:08 By radiokerrynews
No funding to progress Killarney walking route
Kerry County Council says there’s currently no funding to progress a Killarney walking route.

At the recent council meeting, Independent councillor Brendan Cronin sought an update on the Lough Leane walking/cycling route from the Gap Cross to Tomies and the Gap Of Dunloe.

He also asked in Kerry County Council has met with the relevant landowners, presented design proposals and if any agreement had been reached.

The council says it has an extensive project list of greenways and active travel schemes, all of which are at various stages with funding commitments.

It says the Lough Leane walkway/cycleway hasn’t been funded and its current resources are committed to the schemes which have funding; it says the Killarney project will be considered un future funding submissions.

