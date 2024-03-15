No access to Killarney's Ross Castle following days of heavy rain

One of Killarney's most popular tourist attractions, Ross Castle, is closed to the public this weekend due to flooding.

Several days of heavy rain and subsequent flooding means there's no access to the castle at present.

There's also been flooding between Ross Island and Library Point; from the Muckross House trail to Torc Waterfall; from Muckross to Dinis Path;

and parts of Knockreer.

The water levels on all three lakes in Killarney are particularly high at the moment, and the public are advised to be mindful of debris along the shoreline.