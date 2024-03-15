Advertisement
No access to Killarney's Ross Castle following days of heavy rain

Mar 15, 2024 17:50 By radiokerrynews
No access to Killarney's Ross Castle following days of heavy rain
Laura and Valentin Lecouet from Paris, determined to make the most of their St. Patrick's weekend holiday with a visit to Ross Castle, Killarney National Park, Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
One of Killarney's most popular tourist attractions, Ross Castle, is closed to the public this weekend due to flooding.

Several days of heavy rain and subsequent flooding means there's no access to the castle at present.

There's also been flooding between Ross Island and Library Point; from the Muckross House trail to Torc Waterfall; from Muckross to Dinis Path;

and parts of Knockreer.

The water levels on all three lakes in Killarney are particularly high at the moment, and the public are advised to be mindful of debris along the shoreline.

 

