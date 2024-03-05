Kerry business part of renovations to Muckross House

A Kerry business was part of renovations to Muckross House.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) recently carried out renovations to Muckross House.

Corcoran’s Furniture and Carpets Ltd supplied the carpet for the renovation of the Bachelor’s quarters, which is currently used as offices by NPWS administration and management.

Advertisement

Corcoran’s worked with NPWS staff to determine the best choice of carpet for the space, in keeping with the historic integrity of the house.

Due to the historic significance of Muckross House, the upgrade of the new carpet by Corcoran’s Furniture and Carpets Ltd will be documented by Muckross House Research Library, so that this upgrade will be recorded historically as part of the general history of the estate.