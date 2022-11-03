NMBI hosting Midwifery going forward event at MTU Kerry North campus

The Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland are hosting their “Midwifery going forward” event, in MTU’s Kerry North campus today.

The event will focus on the future of midwifery in Ireland and include professional discussions with leading experts, panels on key issues relating to the profession and talks from University professors and NMBI representatives.

The NMBI is running the event in association with Munster Technological University (MTU), University College Cork (UCC), University Hospital Kerry (UHK) and Ireland South Women and Infants Directorate.

The event is free and takes place on from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Tickets are available on EventBrite for in-person or live streaming attendance.