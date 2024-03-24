Nine Kerry students recognised by Trinity College Dublin

Nine first year college students from Kerry have been recognised by Trinity College, Dublin.

The students honoured are from Killorglin Intermediate School, St. Brigid’s Killarney, Mercy Mounthawk, St. Brendan’s School, Killarney, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Tarbert Comprehensive School, Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine and Killorglin Community College.

The Entrance Exhibition Award recognises pupils who achieve the highest Leaving Cert points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school.

Advertisement

The students received a certificate and a €150 book token.

The successful students are:

Ivan Huggard of An Scoil Idirmheanach, Killarney

Advertisement

Ellen Considine of Mean Scoil Naomh Brid, Killarney

Tara Kilgallen and Keelin Marie O’Mahony of Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee

Thomas Knoblauch of Coláiste Bhreanainn, Killarney

Advertisement

Miriam O’Sullivan of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Dingle

Aisling O’ Donoghue of Tarbert Comprehensive School, Listowel

Lucy Daly of Kenmare Community School

Advertisement

Ethan Victor of Killorglin Community College, Killorglin