Nine Kerry students recognised by Trinity College Dublin

Nine first year college students from Kerry have been recognised by Trinity College, Dublin.
The students honoured are from Killorglin Intermediate School, St. Brigid’s Killarney, Mercy Mounthawk, St. Brendan’s School, Killarney, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Tarbert Comprehensive School, Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine and Killorglin Community College.
The Entrance Exhibition Award recognises pupils who achieve the highest Leaving Cert points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school.
The students received a certificate and a €150 book token.
The successful students are:
Ivan Huggard of An Scoil Idirmheanach, Killarney
Ellen Considine of Mean Scoil Naomh Brid, Killarney
Tara Kilgallen and Keelin Marie O’Mahony of Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee
Thomas Knoblauch of Coláiste Bhreanainn, Killarney
Miriam O’Sullivan of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Dingle
Aisling O’ Donoghue of Tarbert Comprehensive School, Listowel
Lucy Daly of Kenmare Community School
Ethan Victor of Killorglin Community College, Killorglin