Advertisement
News

Nine Kerry students recognised by Trinity College Dublin

Mar 24, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Nine Kerry students recognised by Trinity College Dublin
Share this article

Nine first year college students from Kerry have been recognised by Trinity College, Dublin.

The students honoured are from Killorglin Intermediate School, St. Brigid’s Killarney, Mercy Mounthawk, St. Brendan’s School, Killarney, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Tarbert Comprehensive School, Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine and Killorglin Community College.

The Entrance Exhibition Award recognises pupils who achieve the highest Leaving Cert points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school.

Advertisement

The students received a certificate and a €150 book token.

The successful students are:

Ivan Huggard of An Scoil Idirmheanach, Killarney

Advertisement

Ellen Considine of Mean Scoil Naomh Brid, Killarney

Tara Kilgallen and Keelin Marie O’Mahony of Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee

Thomas Knoblauch of Coláiste Bhreanainn, Killarney

Advertisement

Miriam O’Sullivan of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Dingle

Aisling O’ Donoghue of Tarbert Comprehensive School, Listowel

Lucy Daly of Kenmare Community School

Advertisement

Ethan Victor of Killorglin Community College, Killorglin

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth over €5.6 million
Advertisement
Kerry currently under Yellow weather warning
Plans unveiled for new Cahersiveen glamping area
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council awards nearly €56,000 of Arts Act Grants and Artist Bursaries for 2024
Clare Face Tipperary For Place In Hurling League Final
Kerry Airport Sunday Basketball Fixtures & Results
Double Defeat For Kerry Teams In Basketball Quarter-Finals
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus