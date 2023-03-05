Advertisement
News

Several Kerry students receive Trinity Entrance Exhibition Awards

Mar 5, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Several Kerry students receive Trinity Entrance Exhibition Awards Several Kerry students receive Trinity Entrance Exhibition Awards
Share this article

12 Kerry students have won the Trinity Entrance Exhibition Awards.

The awards go to the students accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree programme, who achieve the highest CAO points among Trinity entrants.

The students receive a certificate and a €150 book token.

Advertisement

Previous recipients include Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.

The successful students are:

Alice Ni Shuilleabhain, Colaiste Íde

Advertisement

Alice O Donoghue, St Brigid's Secondary School

Timara Kirby, Presentation Secondary School, Listowel

Derry O Sullivan, Presentation Secondary School, Killarney

Advertisement

Ahnaf Uddin Ahmed, The Green Cbs Tralee

Holly Barbara Geary, Presentation Secondary School

Ganna Ahmed Ibrahim Eissa, Mercy Secondary School, Tralee

Advertisement

Kimberly O Brien, Killarney Community College

Callum Russell, Killorglin Community College

Cosette Ni Dhubhlainn, Gaelcholáiste Chiarrai

Advertisement

Xiaoying Li, Tarbert Comprehensive

David O Sullivan, Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus