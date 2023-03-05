Several Kerry students receive Trinity Entrance Exhibition Awards

12 Kerry students have won the Trinity Entrance Exhibition Awards.

The awards go to the students accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree programme, who achieve the highest CAO points among Trinity entrants.

The students receive a certificate and a €150 book token.

Previous recipients include Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.

The successful students are:

Alice Ni Shuilleabhain, Colaiste Íde

Alice O Donoghue, St Brigid's Secondary School

Timara Kirby, Presentation Secondary School, Listowel

Derry O Sullivan, Presentation Secondary School, Killarney

Ahnaf Uddin Ahmed, The Green Cbs Tralee

Holly Barbara Geary, Presentation Secondary School

Ganna Ahmed Ibrahim Eissa, Mercy Secondary School, Tralee

Kimberly O Brien, Killarney Community College

Callum Russell, Killorglin Community College

Cosette Ni Dhubhlainn, Gaelcholáiste Chiarrai

Xiaoying Li, Tarbert Comprehensive

David O Sullivan, Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine