Several Kerry students receive Trinity Entrance Exhibition Awards

12 Kerry students have won the Trinity Entrance Exhibition Awards.
The awards go to the students accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree programme, who achieve the highest CAO points among Trinity entrants.
The students receive a certificate and a €150 book token.
Previous recipients include Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.
The successful students are:
Alice Ni Shuilleabhain, Colaiste Íde
Alice O Donoghue, St Brigid's Secondary School
Timara Kirby, Presentation Secondary School, Listowel
Derry O Sullivan, Presentation Secondary School, Killarney
Ahnaf Uddin Ahmed, The Green Cbs Tralee
Holly Barbara Geary, Presentation Secondary School
Ganna Ahmed Ibrahim Eissa, Mercy Secondary School, Tralee
Kimberly O Brien, Killarney Community College
Callum Russell, Killorglin Community College
Cosette Ni Dhubhlainn, Gaelcholáiste Chiarrai
Xiaoying Li, Tarbert Comprehensive
David O Sullivan, Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine