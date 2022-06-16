Advertisement
News

Night vision googles crucial in rescue of man who fell 150ft on MacGillycuddy’s Reeks

Jun 16, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Night vision googles crucial in rescue of man who fell 150ft on MacGillycuddy’s Reeks Night vision googles crucial in rescue of man who fell 150ft on MacGillycuddy’s Reeks
Share this article

The use of night vision goggles was crucial to complete the successful rescue of a man, who’d fallen 150 feet in the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks last weekend.

The man suffered multiple injuries after falling from the Cummeenpeasta ridge on Saturday.

Kerry Mountain Rescue and the R115 rescue helicopter were alerted to the incident at 2pm.

Advertisement

However, the man couldn’t be winched by the R115 due to strong winds and turbulence at the time.

He was stretchered over steep terrain to a point just above the outlet to Lough Googh by members of Kerry Mountain Rescue and was successfully airlifted to University Hospital Kerry at 11pm.

Night vision goggles were used to complete the rescue operation.

Advertisement

Benny Meehan is a winchman and chief crewman standards and the instructor on night vision goggles with Irish Coast Guard CHC Rescue 115.

He says the operation wouldn’t have been able to be completed at that time without these night vision goggles:

Advertisement

Images from Saturday's rescue from Kerry Mountain Rescue:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus