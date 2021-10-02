Night-time traffic management in part of Tralee to facilitate watermains replacement this month

Night-time traffic management will be in place in Tralee this month as part of works to replace watermains in the town.

Irish Water will replace 270m of problematic watermains on Prince's Street and a section of the Blennerville Road as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, with works starting in the coming days.

The replacement works will take place from outside Kerry Group offices on Prince's Street around to the junction of Blennerville Road and Basin View.

A stop-go traffic management system will be in place from 7pm to 7am in short sections of the road to facilitate the works, however Irish Water says emergency and local access will be maintained at all times.

It's expected works will be completed by the end of the month.