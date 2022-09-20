Next stage of N86 upgrade to begin before end of September

Works on the next stage of the N86 upgrade will begin before the end of this month.

These works will incorporate 1.5km of resurfacing of the road from Annascaul village west to Ballinclare junction; it’s expected they’ll take nine months to complete.

Glas Civil Engineering Ltd have been appointed as the contractors for the project.

Advertisement

The information was confirmed to Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin; he says these works will make the N86 road safer for all road users.