Newly formed Tralee Food Festival committee takes over running of food festival

Tralee Food Festival has announced the annual event will now be managed by Tralee Food Festival Committee.

Tralee Chamber Alliance has ran the Tralee Food Festival, since its inception in 2015, and they say now is the right time to hand over the festival to further develop and expand the festival.

The newly formed Tralee food festival committee is made up of local businesses and food producers.

Ken Tobin of the Tralee food festival committee says their aim is to grow and develop the festival into something that will stand the test of time.