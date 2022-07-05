Advertisement
News

Newly elected Cathaoirleach of Listowel hopes to waive rates for small businesses

Jul 5, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Newly elected Cathaoirleach of Listowel hopes to waive rates for small businesses Newly elected Cathaoirleach of Listowel hopes to waive rates for small businesses
Share this article

The newly elected Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District says her main priority for the year ahead is to waive rates for small businesses.

Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton was elected to Listowel MD last week.

She says she'd like to see a stronger engagement between the town of Listowel and its surrounding villages; she believes the viability of these villages will strengthen the town.

Advertisement

Cllr Thornton says she wants to focus on how to reinforce the shop local campaign amid the popularity of online shopping.

She outlines how she intends to support local businesses:

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus