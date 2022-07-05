Newly elected Cathaoirleach of Listowel hopes to waive rates for small businesses

The newly elected Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District says her main priority for the year ahead is to waive rates for small businesses.

Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton was elected to Listowel MD last week.

She says she'd like to see a stronger engagement between the town of Listowel and its surrounding villages; she believes the viability of these villages will strengthen the town.

Advertisement

Cllr Thornton says she wants to focus on how to reinforce the shop local campaign amid the popularity of online shopping.

She outlines how she intends to support local businesses: