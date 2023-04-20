NEWKD launch public consultation for LEADER programme 2023-2027

Community groups, individuals and businesses in Kerry are being invited to take part in a public consultation for the LEADER Programme (2023-2027).

The LEADER programme is based on a community-led approach to rural, economic and social development.

North, East and West Kerry Development (NEWKD) are seeking ideas under a number of themes; including economic development and job creation; Rural infrastructure and social inclusion; and Sustainable development of the Rural Environment and Climate Change Mitigation and Adaption.

Public consultation meetings and information events will take place in Tralee, Castleisland, Listowel and Dingle.

NEWKD LEADER programme public consultation meetings and information events will take place in;

Tralee – NEWKD Offices, Aras an Phobail, on Monday April 24th at 7.30pm

Castleisland – Island Point, Tralee Road on Thursday April 27th at 7.30pm

Listowel – Seanchai Centre, Listowel on Tuesday May 2nd at 7.30pm

Dingle – Benners Hotel, Dingle on Thursday May 4th at 7.30pm

NEWKD are seeking suggestions and ideas for Actions and Projects under the following Themes and Sub-Themes:

Theme 1: Economic Development and Job Creation.

Sub-themes: The Green Economy; Agricultural Diversification; Rural Tourism & Recreation; Eneterprise Development; Rural Food Production; Social, Community & Cooperative Enterprises.

Theme 2: Rural Infrastructure & Social Inclusion.

Sub-themes: Rural Infrastructure; Accessible Services; Optimising Digital Connectivity; Rural Youth.

Theme 3: Sustainable Development of the Rural Environment and Climate Change Mitigation and Adaption.

Sub-themes: Sustainable development of the rural environment; Climate change mitigation and Adaption

The LEADER Programme plays a role in supporting communities and enterprises in progressing job creation, social inclusion and environmental projects at local level.