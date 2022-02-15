Advertisement
New youth service for young people in South West Kerry

Feb 15, 2022 12:02 By radiokerrynews
A new service is being set up for young people in South West Kerry.

The West Iveragh Youth Service is being administed by Kerry ETB, and delivered by Foróige Youth Service.

It's funded by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

The aim of the service is to give young people in West Iveragh an opportunity to overcome adversity and reach their full potential.

Local Cllr Michael Cahill believes it'll be beneficial for the Cahersiveen/Iveragh region, and says a premises has been secured and two Foróige Youth Officers will be appointed shortly.

