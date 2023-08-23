Advertisement
New York’s Róisín Wiley is the 2023 International Rose of Tralee

Aug 23, 2023 09:05 By radiokerrynews
The Rose of Tralee 2023, York Rose's Róisín Wiley. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
New York’s Róisín Wiley is the 2023 International Rose of Tralee.

She is the 63rd winner, and is the fifth Rose representing New York to take the title.

Róisín was presented with her sash at the televised event at MTU Kerry by the 2022 Rose, Rachel Duffy just after 11.30 last night, before she was paraded through the town.

The 27-year-old works in marketing and lives in Manhattan; both her parents are from Limerick; her mother Majella from Templeglantine, and her father Eddie from Kilmallock.

Her prizes for winning include €25,000 worth of world travel, a Kia Niro plug-in hybrid car for the year, a weeklong holiday in Kerry, and complementary accommodation, makeup and hair styling while visiting Tralee.

Róisín says it’s an honour to represent Ireland.

