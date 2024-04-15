New Writer in Residence announced for Kerry

A new writer in residence has been announced for Kerry.

Emer Fallon is a poet and fiction writer living in the West Kerry Gaeltacht, and will begin her work in mid-April.

The Writer in Residence programme is co-funded by Kerry County Council and The Arts Council of Ireland, and is aimed at supporting writers, writing groups, schools or other community groups.

Emer Fallon will work with new and established writers across the county through her 'Writers on the Bus' project.

From mid-April, she will meet fellow writers and chat to them about their writing, while travelling on Local Link Kerry busses.

For further information or to sign up for Writers on the Bus, or for a group, or one-to-one, session with Emer, email her directly at [email protected], or call the Kerry Arts Office on 066 718 3541.