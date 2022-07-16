New visitor experience to open at Valentia cable station this week

A new visitor experience is to open at the Valentia cable station this week.

The Eighth Wonder is a new interactive installation at the cable station, which tells the story of the transatlantic cable laid between Valentia and Newfoundland, Canada.

Advertisement

The cable was the first of its kind and cut communication between Europe and North America from weeks to minutes.

Advertisement

The new Eighth Wonder experience, which follows an investment of €200,000 from Fáilte Ireland, will open on Thursday, July 21st, 56 years after the cable station closed.

The station is also bidding to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with a tentative list of Irish projects seeking the status due to be published this month.