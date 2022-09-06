New Tralee amenity stands as testament to Denny factory and its workers

The Tralee amenity that opened to the public today stands as a testament to the factory that once stood there and to its staff.

That’s according to a former employee of the Denny Bacon Factory that closed 14 years ago.

Denny’s owners Kerry Group gave the Island of Geese site to the people of Tralee.

Today part of the urban regeneration project opened to the public – a landscaped public amenity within the 2.3 acre site.

Noel Lawlor worked in Denny’s for over 20 years.

He says the new amenity is very impressive.

Mr Lawlor is glad that the project retained the Denny factory’s original brick chimney stack.

The Island of Geese, Tralee Town Centre West Urban Development Programme has been part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund and Kerry County Council, the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts, the Department of Transport with the support of Kerry Group.

Kerry County Council developed the site.

Mayor of Tralee Cllr Mikey Sheehy hailed the opening of the public space as a very special day for the town.