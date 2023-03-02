Advertisement
News

New service to Bristol from Cork Airport

Mar 2, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
New service to Bristol from Cork Airport New service to Bristol from Cork Airport
Share this article

Cork Airport has announced a new flight to Bristol.

The service will start on April 28th and will fly six-times weekly.

The flight is operated by Emerald Airlines, the operator of Aer Lingus Regional.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus