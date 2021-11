Swiss International Air Lines is to start a new service from Cork Airport to Geneva this winter.

It’ll operate on Sundays from December 19th to March 6th, and will be available to book from November 5th.

Cork Airport management say they’ve listened to customers across the South of Ireland who want winter ski options.

Geneva Airport is placed in the middle of Europe's best-known skiing region, the Alps, with many skiing options within a short distance of the airport.