New sensory hub officially launched at Listowel Library

May 4, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
New sensory hub officially launched at Listowel Library
A new sensory hub at Listowel Library has been officially launched.

The Cubbie is a self-contained unit for children, teens, and adults with sensory impairments such as ASD, dementia, ADHD, dyspraxia, and general anxiety.

It can help ease anxiety in a safe and private environment.

Its user-friendly software can generate effects like sound, visuals, coloured lights, and can be adapted to an individual’s needs.

Settings can be saved and used during future visits to Listowel Library or any other Cubbie location across Ireland.

The current opening hours at Listowel Library are 10am to 8pm each Tuesday, and 10am to 5pm on Monday and Wednesday through to Saturday.

For further information on all library services contact 068-23044 or email [email protected]

 

 

