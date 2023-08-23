New Rose of Tralee says competition celebrates contestants and their lives

The new Rose of Tralee says the competition is about celebrating the contestants and their lives.

The New York Rose Róisín Wiley was crowned the 2023 Rose of Tralee last night at the Munster Technological University.

She was then brought into the town centre and introduced to the crowd on stage at the Ashe Memorial Hall on Denny Street.

Róisin Wiley says she entered the competition when she was at a standstill in her life, and the opportunity seemed like the right thing for her to do.

She says the women who take part are open about their lives and their challenges, and it’s about much more than just the way they look.