New Revenue vessels to patrol and assist in operations along Kerry Coast

The Revenue Commissioners are to acquire new vessels to patrol international waters and assist in search and rescue operations across Ireland including the Kerry coast.

The government agency has confirmed they intend to replace existing vessels approaching end of life service.

The Revenue Customs Cutters, who monitor illegal importations and exportation of prohibited goods, operate along the coast of Ireland.

The new vessels will secure ports in different locations, including the Kerry coast when its required.

Revenue has patrolled Irish waters for the last 30 years.