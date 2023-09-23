Advertisement
New pilot programme developed in Kerry for childcare room leaders

Sep 23, 2023 17:15 By radiokerrynews
Gretel O Sullivan South Kerry Skillnet, Gerard O Carroll MTU, Aisling Sharkey MTU and Louise Bourke IRD Duhallow Skillnet pictured at the launch of the Duhallow Skillnet, South Kerry Skillnet and MTU pilot MicroCred programme Leadership and Management in ECEC at MTU Tralee this week. Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com email:[email protected]
A new pilot programme has been developed in Kerry for room leaders of childcare settings.

Duhallow Skillnet, South Kerry Skillnet, and Munster Technological University Kerry have created the MicroCred programme, which is a small, accredited course for this autumn.

The Leadership and Management in ECEC – or early childhood education and care - is a ten credit QQI Level 7, and will be delivered in a mix of in person classes on Saturdays at MTU in Tralee and online tutorials.

The course aims to give learners the skills to manage staff in early childhood education and care settings, and to be part of the middle management team in childcare.

There are a limited number of spaces available on this programme, which will begin on September 30th.

Enquiries to [email protected] / 066 7191701 / duhallowskillne[email protected] 029-60633 / [email protected] 066 9762477

City win again
City win again

Sep 23, 2023 17:27
Rathmore condemn Feale Rangers to 2nd loss
Crokes on verge of Championship exit after Na Gaeil loss
