New Personal Lending Automation System introduced in Cara Credit Union

A new Personal Lending Automation System has been introduced in Kerry’s Cara Credit Union.

The loan decisioning system will transform the personal lending process, providing faster and more effective decisions to credit union members.

It’s been launched by Metamo, a joint venture between Killorglin-headquartered Fexco and 16 of Ireland’s largest credit unions.

Advertisement

CEO of Cara Credit Union, Pa Laide, says the new system will result in members getting faster decisions, and by reducing paperwork will allow staff to focus more on interactions with members.

Cara Credit Union has offices in Tralee, Killorglin, Castleisland, Ballyduff, and Causeway.