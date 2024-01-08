New owners of Lansdowne Hotel say purchase is special full circle moment

The new owners of the Lansdowne Hotel in Kenmare say it’s a very special moment for their family.

Patrick Hanley and his wife Aileen acquired the four-star hotel from the Brennan Brothers recently.

John and Francis Brennan, bought the Lansdowne Hotel in 2020; and last year put it on the market, along with the Park Hotel, for a combined guide price of €20.5 million.

The Lansdowne was previously owned by the Hanley family between 1972 and 2000.

John Brennan says it’s great that hotel ownership has come full circle.

Patrick Hanley says becoming owners of the Lansdowne Hotel is a very important and proud moment for him and his entire family.