New online tool allows people to track progress of development projects

A new interactive tool offers people an insight into Kerry development projects.

The new online tracker provides details and updates of projects awarded under the Government’s €1.6 billion Urban Redevelopment Fund (URDF).

This can offer insight into the updates of the €35.7 million of this fund allocated to Kerry proposals.

This will help enhance awareness of the URDF projects and allow those interested in the region's growth to keep track of progress.

To access the tracker, go to www.gov.ie/URDF

URDF Kerry proposals include: Smarter Travel Killarney (Link Road), Áras Phádraig Masterplan, Destination Killarney, Tralee Regeneration Positioning Tralee as a Regional Economic Driver and Destination Town and the Tralee Town Centre Pavements Phase 2 – Rock Street, Russell Street and Bridge Street.