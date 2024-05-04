Cork through to face Kerry in Ladies Munster Senior football final

Kerry are to meet Cork in the Ladies Munster Senior football final.
It's after Cork beat Tipperary 11 points to 10.
In the Leinster Senior Championship, Kildare have beaten Laois by 3-3 to 10 points in Hawkfield.
