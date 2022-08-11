New North Kerry road melting under intense heat

Kerry County Council is to grit a new North Kerry road which was reported to be melting as a result of the high temperatures.

The council has appealed to the public to approach the Dale road with caution.

Temperatures hovered around 26 degrees Celsius in Kerry today.

An orange forest fire warning was earlier issued and a status yellow high temperature warning is in place.

The latest warning relating to the weather came from Kerry County Council following reports that the new Dale-Rathscannel Road was melting under the intense heat.

The road has only been opened since last April.

The local authority has now erected signage and says the road is to be gritted.

In the meantime, a spokesperson for the council asked that motorists approach the road with caution as the melted tar is creating dangerous driving conditions.