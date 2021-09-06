Advertisement
New networking and training programme designed for women in Kerry

Sep 6, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrynews
New networking and training programme designed for women in Kerry
A new networking and training programme has been designed specifically for women in Kerry.

Women Active in Society has been developed by NEWKD, in association with the Entrepreneurs Academy.

It’s targeted at women in three key areas: farming, local producing, and business.

Participants of the six-month, part-time programme will get an opportunity to travel to Poland to meet women taking part there.

It’s free but has limited places, and more information is available on the Entrepreneurs Academy website.

https://entrepreneursacademy.ie/wais/?mc_cid=d4f95858d1&mc_eid=422543f2bd)

