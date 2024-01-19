A new organisation to represent milk suppliers is hoping that it will receive official recognition from the Department of Agriculture.

The driving force behind the Munster Dairy Producer Organisation is a group of Kerry Group milk suppliers.

These suppliers are unhappy with the milk price being paid by Kerry.

They want a new organisation that would negotiate milk prices on behalf of suppliers.

An online meeting took place last night during which updates were provided about the group's progress.

It’s hoped that the department will approve the establishment of the new producer organisation within a week.