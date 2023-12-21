New producer organisation for Kerry Group milk suppliers expected to accept members next month

A producer organisation for Kerry Group milk suppliers is expected to begin accepting members next month.

The group is called the Munster Dairy Producer Organisation.

The aim of this organisation is to negotiate with milk purchasers on behalf of suppliers.

A meeting took place at the end of September and some Kerry Group milk suppliers decided they would establish a producer organisation.

A formal application to receive recognition under Irish and EU legislation had since been lodge with the Department of Agriculture.

The group say they’re disappointed at the milk price being paid by Kerry, particularly in the first half of this year.

They claim the price paid by Kerry Group for milk over the first six months of the year was down by around 3.5 cent per litre compared to other processors.

Last week, Kerry Group confirmed it’ll pay 35 cent per litre, inclusive of VAT, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat for November milk supplies.

Limerick-based barrister, Ciarán Dolan has drawn up an initial set of rules for this new organisation: