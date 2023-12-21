Advertisement
News

New producer organisation for Kerry Group milk suppliers expected to accept members next month

Dec 21, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
New producer organisation for Kerry Group milk suppliers expected to accept members next month
Share this article

A producer organisation for Kerry Group milk suppliers is expected to begin accepting members next month.

The group is called the Munster Dairy Producer Organisation.

The aim of this organisation is to negotiate with milk purchasers on behalf of suppliers.

Advertisement

A meeting took place at the end of September and some Kerry Group milk suppliers decided they would establish a producer organisation.

A formal application to receive recognition under Irish and EU legislation had since been lodge with the Department of Agriculture.

The group say they’re disappointed at the milk price being paid by Kerry, particularly in the first half of this year.

Advertisement

They claim the price paid by Kerry Group for milk over the first six months of the year was down by around 3.5 cent per litre compared to other processors.

Last week, Kerry Group confirmed it’ll pay 35 cent per litre, inclusive of VAT, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat for November milk supplies.

Limerick-based barrister, Ciarán Dolan has drawn up an initial set of rules for this new organisation:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Rising food prices resulted in busy year for Tralee’s Soup Kitchen
Advertisement
Netwatch urging Kerry businesses to ensure their premises are safe from criminals over Christmas
Kerry travellers make record donation to Crumlin Children’s Hospital Toy Appeal
Advertisement

Recommended

Rising food prices resulted in busy year for Tralee’s Soup Kitchen
Kerry Heroes of 2023 announced
Netwatch urging Kerry businesses to ensure their premises are safe from criminals over Christmas
Kerry travellers make record donation to Crumlin Children’s Hospital Toy Appeal
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus