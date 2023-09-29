Advertisement
Some Kerry Group milk suppliers planning to establish producer organisation

Sep 29, 2023
Some Kerry Group milk suppliers are planning to establish a producer organisation in the coming months.

Around 300 Kerry Group milk suppliers held a meeting in Newcastle West this week and outlined they are disappointed at the milk price being paid by Kerry in recent months.

They claim the price paid by Kerry Group for milk over the first six months of the year is down by around 3.5 cent per litre compared to other processors.

Some suppliers want to establish a milk producer organisation, similar to what has been developed in the beef sector, as their current contracts with Kerry Group are due to expire in 2025.

This organisation would aim to negotiate with milk purchasers on behalf of suppliers.

Limerick-based barrister, Ciarán Dolan was previously involved with the establishment of two beef producer organisations.

He addressed the meeting and says the more farmers that join this organisation the stronger it becomes in terms of negotiating powers:

 

