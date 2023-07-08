New Local Link bus to connect Killarney with south-west Kerry

A new Local Link bus route will help connect Killarney to south-west Kerry from next Monday (July 17th).

The new route will operate seven daily return services Monday to Sunday between Waterville and Killorglin, including three daily return trips between Waterville and Killarney.

TFI Local Link Kerry says this will provide a peak-time service for commuters, and improved connectivity to rail services in Killarney and bus services in Killorglin.

Advertisement

Local Link Kerry General Manager, Alan O’Connell, says the new timetable will allow passengers travel from Waterville to arrive in Killorglin by 8am, with options for connection to Killarney or Tralee.

The route is part of a phased rollout this summer of new and enhanced bus services in Kerry, which will allow passengers connect in Waterville to travel around the Iveragh Peninsula year-round.