New Listowel Writers’ Week Chairperson has met with former members of disbanded voluntary committee

The new chairperson of Listowel Writers’ Week says he has reached out to former members of the festival’s voluntary committee, which was disbanded last year.

Tom Donovan was unanimously elected by the board of the festival to take over as chairperson, replacing Catherine Moylan, who retired after serving her full-term.

Last September, the board of Writers’ Week disbanded the volunteer committee which has been in place since the festival’s foundation.

This was on foot of a report by consultant Dermot McLaughlin which recommended a restructuring of the organisation; it also highlighted a negative culture within the organisation.

Tom Donovan says he has met with former members, and they recognise this is a new start for the festival.