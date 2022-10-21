New legislation to allow local authorities use CCTV to identify and prosecute fly-tippers

Legislation has been passed which will allow local authorities use CCTV to identify people who take part in illegal dumping, without data protection concerns.

Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne, says a code of practice is being drawn up, to allow CCTV footage be used to prosecute fly-tippers and people who illegally dump.

Senator Byrne says littering and illegal dumping is costing all councils nationally between €90 million and €100 million per year.

He says the code of practice will be circulated in the new year and is urging Kerry County Council to act quickly, to allow CCTV to be used in stamping out illegal dumping.