New Kerry Rose says she was shocked and honoured to be selected

The new Kerry Rose says she was shocked to be picked and is looking forward to representing the county at this years festival.

Kelsey McCarthy, who was representing the Skellig Coast as their Community Rose, was crowned last night.

She was chosen from 14 contestants interviewed by Daithí Ó Sé, at the selection night at the Heights Hotel in Killarney.

The 21-year-old student from Cahersiveen, will now go forward to represent Kerry at the Rose of Tralee International Festival in August.

There will be a welcome home for Kelsey McCarthy this evening at 6 outside the community centre in Cahersiveen.

She says she was blown away to hear her name called out as winner.