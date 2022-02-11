Advertisement
News

New Kerry business ideas sought for entrepreneur development programme

Feb 11, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
New Kerry business ideas sought for entrepreneur development programme New Kerry business ideas sought for entrepreneur development programme
Share this article

People in Kerry with a business idea or early stage start-up are being urged to take part in the New Frontiers programme.

The entrepreneur development programme is funded by Enterprise Ireland, and run by the Tom Crean Centre at MTU Kerry.

A phase 1 will be run on a part-time basis online during March, which is the Kerry Month of Enterprise, with another phase 1 being held over a weekend in May.

Advertisement

Phase 1 is for people to test out their business idea; it’ll help participants research and test the market potential of it.

Applications can be made up until February 18th, with more details here.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus