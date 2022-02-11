New Kerry business ideas sought for entrepreneur development programme

People in Kerry with a business idea or early stage start-up are being urged to take part in the New Frontiers programme.

The entrepreneur development programme is funded by Enterprise Ireland, and run by the Tom Crean Centre at MTU Kerry.

A phase 1 will be run on a part-time basis online during March, which is the Kerry Month of Enterprise, with another phase 1 being held over a weekend in May.

Phase 1 is for people to test out their business idea; it’ll help participants research and test the market potential of it.

Applications can be made up until February 18th, with more details here.