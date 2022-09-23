New IHF survey shows scale of energy price shocks facing hoteliers

Hoteliers in Kerry and across the country say unprecedented energy price increases are putting unsustainable pressure on them.

The Irish Hotels Federation survey of business costs reveals the scale of the challenges facing hotels and guesthouses, that are still rebuilding from the pandemic.

The Irish Hotels Federation says members are reporting skyrocketing, frightening cost increases.

Hoteliers are reporting increases of over 400% in electricity charges, and over 300% in gas charges since 2019.

One hotelier in the Southwest has reported how their monthly electricity bill rose from €8,300 in July 2021 to €18,000 in July 2022.

The IHF says government supports in next week’s budget are critical Government to provide avenues of survival for tourism businesses.

Hoteliers believe now is not the time to increase the 9% hospitality VAT rate, saying it would only add to inflationary pressures in the system.

The organisation is asking for measures to mitigate the impact of the energy price increases.

It says financial support for businesses through continuity grants are needed, as well as increasing grant aid to allow hotels become as sustainable and low carbon as possible.