New HSE Kerry service finds falls related to high number of call outs to elderly

Falls and mobility issues accounted for almost half of calls to a service intended at reducing the number of over 65s being unnecessarily sent to ED.

Pathfinder, which was launched in Kerry in August, is designed to allow older people who are the subject of emergency calls to receive care in their homes instead of being taken to UHK.

The service doesn’t apply to those who are seriously ill.

Between August and November, Pathfinder dealt with 100 calls – only a quarter needed to be sent to the emergency department.

Louise Galvin is a clinical specialist and physiotherapist with Pathfinder.

She says a high proportion of call outs related to falls.