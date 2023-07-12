New funding scheme for businesses and community organisations affected by recent Kerry flooding

Businesses and community organisations in Kerry affected by recent flooding will soon be able to apply for new funding.

Ministers agreed a new humanitarian scheme which will provide up to €200,000 for organisations unable to obtain flood insurance, which were affected by last month’s flooding in Kerry.

The scheme is open to small businesses, community, voluntary, and sporting bodies, and will enable essential repairs to their premises following the flooding.

Advertisement

The scheme will be administered by the Irish Red Cross, and affected organisations will soon be able to apply through the Irish Red Cross website.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley, says this scheme is hugely welcome and important.