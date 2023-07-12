Advertisement
News

New funding scheme for businesses and community organisations affected by recent Kerry flooding

Jul 12, 2023 08:07 By radiokerrynews
New funding scheme for businesses and community organisations affected by recent Kerry flooding New funding scheme for businesses and community organisations affected by recent Kerry flooding
Flooding at the junction of Library Road and Upper Church Street, Listowel on June 20th 2023
Share this article

Businesses and community organisations in Kerry affected by recent flooding will soon be able to apply for new funding.

Ministers agreed a new humanitarian scheme which will provide up to €200,000 for organisations unable to obtain flood insurance, which were affected by last month’s flooding in Kerry.

The scheme is open to small businesses, community, voluntary, and sporting bodies, and will enable essential repairs to their premises following the flooding.

Advertisement

The scheme will be administered by the Irish Red Cross, and affected organisations will soon be able to apply through the Irish Red Cross website.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley, says this scheme is hugely welcome and important.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus