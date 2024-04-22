Advertisement
New flight from Cork Airport to Corfu announced

Apr 22, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
TUI has announced a new direct service to Corfu from Cork Airport.

This will be a part of the 2025 Summer Schedule and will operate weekly.

Corfu is one of Greece’s most popular holiday destinations.

