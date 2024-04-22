New flight from Cork Airport to Corfu announced

TUI has announced a new direct service to Corfu from Cork Airport.
This will be a part of the 2025 Summer Schedule and will operate weekly.
Corfu is one of Greece’s most popular holiday destinations.
