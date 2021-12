A new film and TV crew hub has been launched for Munster.

Innovate Limerick, through Film in Limerick and Screen Ireland, launched the hub in response to the large demand for new talent across all areas of the screen industries.

The Limerick-based crew hub is one of three nationally, with another in Galway and the third in Wicklow.

This new hub will develop skills and build capacity in production crew roles at all levels across Kerry and all of Munster.